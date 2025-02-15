Two cops suspended in MP for mentioning 'habitual complainant' on man's character certificate

Betul (MP), Feb 15 (PTI) Two policemen have been suspended in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh for mentioning "habitual complainant with the CM helpline" in the character certificate issued to a man, an official said on Saturday.

The police personnel, responsible for issuing character certificates, made an objectionable comment on the character certificate of complainant Rupesh Deshmukh by flouting the rules, Betul's Superintendent of Police (SP) Nischal N Jharia said.

The two policemen - head constable Balram Sareyam, who looks after the work of issuing character certificates, and constable Viplav Marase, who handles the CM helpline, have been suspended, he said.

Deshmukh, a resident of Athner police station area, said he had submitted an application to the police seeking a character certificate for himself. As he faced delay in getting it, Deshmukh complained to the CM helpline, a state-level grievance redressal forum.

Deshmukh said this irked the policemen, who issued the certificate by mentioning on it with red ink that the applicant was a habitual complainant with the CM helpline.

The character certificate was issued to him on February 6 this year, he said.

According to Deshmukh, he is an employee of a private company and wanted the character certificate for submission at the place of work.

He said he had never lodged any complaint with the CM helpline earlier.

After he raised the matter with the authorities, a new character certificate was issued to him, he said.