Two cops suspended on charges of molesting woman pilgrim in Kedarnath

Dehradun, Jul 5 (PTI) Two police sub-inspectors have been suspended on charges of molesting a woman pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh in Kedarnath a year ago. Sub-inspector Kuldeep Negi and Kedarnath Station House Officer Manjul Rawat were suspended on the basis of the recommendation of an inquiry committee, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP), Vishakha Ashok Bhadane told PTI.

The woman had come to visit Kedarnath in May, 2023 along with eight of her friends. After visiting the Himalayan temple, her friends returned by the heli service. However, she was left behind as there was no space in the helicopter. While she was waiting for the next sortie to be ferried back the weather turned bad and the heli service had to be suspended for the day.

As there were no proper lodging arrangements at the temple, she sought Rawat's help. He asked her to stay at the police camp for the night saying a woman constable will be deployed there for her security, the SP said quoting the woman's complaint in this regard.

However, no woman constable was sent to the police camp in Kedarnath as promised.

Instead, sub-inspector Negi came to the camp under the influence of alcohol and molested her, she alleged in her complaint. She returned to Indore the next morning and lodged a complaint with the Rudraprayag SP on WhatsApp.

The SP instituted an inquiry committee headed by Guptkashi circle officer to look into the matter. However, the probe did not make much progress. The woman then lodged a complaint on CM helpline Uttarakhand in October, 2023.

After that Dehradun's SP (city) Pramod Kumar was asked to investigate the matter himself.

He submitted his report to the administration recently indicting the two cops following which an FIR was lodged against them at Sonprayag Kotwali on June 28 and both of them were suspended, the Rudraprayag SP said.