Two cops, three civic body officials arrested in two separate bribery cases: Rajasthan ACB

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two police personnel and three municipal employees in separate bribery cases, officials said on Thursday.

According to the bureau, constable Prakash Chandra Patel and head constable Ashok Kumar Patidar, posted at Dovda police station in Dungarpur, were caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said that the complainant had alleged the policemen threatened to falsely implicate him in a cheating case related to online gaming unless money was paid.

In another case, the ACB arrested Anupgarh municipality assistant accounts officer Sunil Kumar, computer operator Bharat Soni and storekeeper Suresh Kumar in Sri Ganganagar for taking Rs 48,000 bribe, the officials said.

The accused allegedly demanded a commission for releasing payments of about Rs 4 lakh related to works executed by the complainant's firm. The trio was arrested during a trap operation while accepting the bribe amount, the bureau said.

Further investigation is underway in both cases. PTI AG APL APL