Two courts in Karnataka receive bomb threats, police launch probe

Dharwad/Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 16 (PTI) A bomb threat email was sent to the Karnataka High Court's Dharwad Bench and the district court in Mandya, prompting authorities to conduct extensive search operations on Monday, police said.

As a precautionary measure, lawyers and staff were evacuated from the court buildings in Dharwad and Mandya districts, they said.

Security personnel cordoned off the premises and carried out thorough checks, police said.

In Dharwad, Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya visited the spot and inspected the High Court premises following the threat. Police launched a comprehensive search operation, and as a precautionary measure, everyone was evacuated from the building.

According to police, personnel from the bomb squad also reached the scene and continued the inspection.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Arya said, "We are conducting a full inspection. Only our personnel are inside. The email message says the explosion would occur at 1:15 pm. We are gathering more information about the remaining details. The message also contains references to different states, so we cannot share further information at this moment." In Mandya too, court proceedings were suspended following the bomb threat email. Judges, lawyers and litigants were evacuated from the premises.

The Bomb Disposal Squad, along with police, is carrying out a thorough search operation, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP KH