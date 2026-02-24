Two courts in UP get bomb threats via email, nothing suspicious found

Lucknow/Agra (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Two courts in Uttar Pradesh received bomb threats via email on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to carry out a search operation in the premises after evacuating the staff and others, officials said.

Police said the district judge in Lucknow received the threat around 1 pm, following which an intensive check was launched that continued for nearly three to four hours.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Wazeerganj police station, Rajesh Tripathi, told PTI, "On Tuesday afternoon, the district judge received a bomb threat via an email. Upon receiving information, intensive checking of the court premises was initiated." Different areas of the court, including the spot where two-wheelers are parked was scanned by the personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

The civil court complex in Agra also received a similar bomb threat in the afternoon, officials said.

Judicial work was temporarily halted, but it resumed after nothing suspicious was found, police said.

Security agencies carried out a thorough search of the entire premises, and all vehicles parked inside the complex were checked.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay Mahadik said the threat to blow up the court was received around 1 pm.

Based on the information, local police, a bomb disposal squad and personnel of the special security force evacuated the area, he said.

"All gates of the court were closed, and a detailed search was conducted. The threat was sent via email, and all agencies were deployed to avoid any lapse. So far, nothing suspicious has been recovered," the officer added.

Mahadik said the police and other agencies remain on alert, and efforts are underway to trace the source of the email.

On February 16, five district courts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, received bomb threats, triggering a search operation that involved bomb and dog squads in the court premises, but nothing suspicious was found.