Two cousins drown in artificial pond in Rajasthan's Barmer

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Two cousins drowned in an artificial pond in Rajasthan's Barmer where they had gone to take bath, police on Monday said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Ratnali Nadi village falling under the Nagana police station where Ram Chandra (15) and Gosai Ram (18) had gone to take a bath in an artificial pond where both slipped into deep water and eventually drowned, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramesh Kumar Sharma said.

The bodies were fished out with the help of local divers and a team of civil defence after a four-hour-long operation, he added.

The DSP said that the bodies were kept at a hospital mortuary and later handed over to the family members for last rites. PTI AG AS AS