Two cousins drown, two go missing after being swept away by currents in Delhi's Munak canal

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Two cousin brothers drowned while two others are missing after being swept away by strong water currents while bathing in a canal in outer north Delhi on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 12 pm in the Munak canal, which carries water from Haryana to Delhi, he said, adding that two bodies have been recovered while the search is still on.

The official said the boys are aged between 13 to 18 years old.

"Today around 12:00 pm, near Munak canal, which flows from Haryana to Delhi, Waqil came to collect fodder for the gaushala. He was accompanied by six children: his two sons, the sons of his two brother-in-laws, his brother's son and two other minors," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outernorth, Nidhin Valsan.

Four of them had entered the canal for a swim, when they were caught in the swift currents, the official said.

"Rescue teams, including personnel from the fire brigade, local police and disaster response units, were immediately deployed," he added.

Two bodies were recovered, while efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining minors.