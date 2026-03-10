Two cousins found dead inside car in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Two cousins were found dead inside a parked car in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Tuesday, police said.

Police received information around 11.30 am about a suspicious car parked near the canal in the Khera Khurd village, inside which two men were lying unconscious with blood seen coming from their noses, they said.

The doors of the vehicle, bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number, were also found open, a senior police officer said, adding that a team rushed to the spot and found the two men lying inside the car.

Their family members, including their mother, also reached the spot and identified the bodies. The deceased are believed to be around 20 and 35 years old, police added.

The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.