Two cousins killed as motorcycle crashes into wrongly parked dumper in Thane

Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) Two cousins were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a dumper parked in the wrong direction in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night near Vehalegaon Road in Bhiwandi when the victims were returning home after visiting a temple.

"At around 11:30 pm, while they were heading back to Diva on their motorbike, they crashed into a dumper parked haphazardly on the road in the wrong direction, without any parking lights or warning signals," an official from Narpoli police station said.

Both riders suffered head and other injuries and died on the spot, he said, adding that the dumper driver fled shortly after the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Ayush Vijay Jadhav (19) and Rushikesh Rajesh Jadhav (25), residents of the same building on Agasan Road in the Diva locality, the official said.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A preliminary probe indicated that negligence on the part of the dumper driver led to the accident, the official said.

The Narpoli police on Monday registered an FIR against the unidentified driver of the dumper under section 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Efforts were on to apprehend the accused, the police said. PTI COR GK