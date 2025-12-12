Two cousins killed in road accident in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) Two cousins died after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on National Highway 19 here, police said on Friday.

One person was injured in the accident that occurred on Thursday night, they said.

Arshad (22) and Faizan (21), cousins and residents of Vishambar Patti village, were going to drop their friend Manish Bind (20) home in Madanpur village. An unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind near Chhatmi village, throwing the three in the air, Station House Officer, Gopiganj, Shailesh Kumar Rai said.

On receiving information about the accident, the three youths were taken to the local community health centre, where doctors declared Arshad and Faizan dead. Manish's condition was serious and he was referred to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi for treatment, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.