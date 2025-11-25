Two cousins killed in road accident in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two cousins were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Abhay Pratap (25) and Gaurav (25), they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Mithas told PTI that the victims were returning home on a motorcycle from a family wedding on Monday. An unidentified vehicle hit them in the Bewar police station area, killing Abhay Pratap on the spot.

Police sent Gaurav, who was critically injured, to the district hospital. He was later referred to SN Medical College, Agra, but succumbed to his injuries on the way, the SP said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the families.

The SP said that investigations are underway to identify the offending vehicle involved and arrest its driver.