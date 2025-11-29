Two cousins killed in road accident in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and his cousin died after their motorcycle was hit by a car near Sundarpur village on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway here on Saturday, police said.

Kohandaur SHO Dhananjay Rai on Saturday said that the two men -- Vikas Kumar and his cousin Rohit (23), both residents of Amethi district -- were seriously injured after being hit by a car.

They were taken to the community health centre in Kohandaur for treatment, where doctors declared them dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that the driver fled from the spot with the car after the accident. PTI COR NAV NB NB