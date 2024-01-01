Two COVID-19 cases detected in Indore, active cases reach nine

Indore, Jan 1 (PTI) Two COVID-19 cases were detected in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which took the number of active cases in the state's commercial capital to nine, an official said on Monday.

A 75-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were detected with the infection and both are in home isolation with mild symptoms, said Amit Malakar, nodal officer of the district unit of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Both don't have any recent history of outstation travel and their samples have been sent to Bhopal's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for genome sequencing to find out the variant, he said.