Two COVID-19 cases reported in Kalyan-Dombivali civic limits, tally touches 15

Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) Two COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday in Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits in Thane district, taking the tally there to 15, an official said.

So far, seven persons have been discharged post recovery, four are in home isolation and one patient is admitted in a private hospital.

Three persons have died of the ailment in the past few weeks, an official release from KDMC said, adding all had co-morbidities.

"The situation is under control. Citizens must follow appropriate COVID-19 protocols and remain cautious," it added.