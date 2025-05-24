Two Covid-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, May 24 (PTI) Two cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, an official said.

State Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that till now there is no need to fear, and the two patients came infected from other states, adding that the situation is being monitored.

He said that instructions have also been given to do genome sequencing of the patients found infected so that the new form of the virus can be detected.

He said that lakhs of devotees from the country and abroad come for the state’s Chardham Yatra, so precautionary steps are being taken.

Kumar said that health department employees have been deployed at the identified places on the Chardham Yatra route. PTI COR NB MNK MNK