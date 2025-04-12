Two cow smugglers arrested after encounter in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Two cow smugglers were arrested after an encounter in Lalganj area here, an officer said on Saturday.

Both the accused, who were shot on their legs, are being treated at the hospital.

According to the police officer, Akash Gupta (22) and Manish Yadav alias Mangru Yadav (23), both residents of Mirzapur district, were arrested after an encounter in Jaykar Khard forest in Lalganj area late on Friday night. Akash was shot on his left leg and Manish on his right leg.

The officer said 12 cattle, a pickup truck used for carrying the cows, two illegal pistols and cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Lalganj police has registered a case under the relevant sections.