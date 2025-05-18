Two cow smugglers arrested after encounter in UP's Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), May 18 (PTI) Two alleged cow smugglers were arrested after an encounter near Dafi toll plaza here on Sunday morning, a police official said.

He said the accused allegedly opened fire on the police while trying to escape, and were injured when police resorted to retaliatory firing.

Kashi Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police T Sarvanan said that acting on a tip-off, all the police stations in the area were ordered to conduct intensive checking of vehicles.

When police from Lanka station were carrying out the checking near Dafi toll plaza, two men in a pick-up truck tried to drive away, raising suspicion.

The police chased the vehicle, when the occupants started firing at the police. In retaliatory firing, the two men sustained bullet injuries.

Police said the accused have been arrested and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Twenty four cows were found in the pick-up vehicle, Sarvanan said. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK