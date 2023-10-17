Two cow smugglers arrested in Rampur after encounter with police

Rampur (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Two suspected cattle smugglers were arrested following an encounter with police personnel here, officials said on Tuesday.

They said a team led by SHO Satyendra Kumar Yadav of Kaimrai police station intercepted the smugglers on Monday night after being tipped off.

As the smugglers opened fire, the police personnel retaliated and the miscreants sustained bullet injuries on their legs, Yadav said.

The SHO identified them as Nadeem and Babu, residents of Rampur district. They were sent to a community health centre in Bisalpur for treatment.

A cow, equipment used in cow slaughter, two countrymade pistols, ammunition and a motorcycle have been seized, police said. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT