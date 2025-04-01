Two cow smugglers nabbed in Haryana

Nuh, Apr 1 (PTI) Two cow smugglers were arrested after a brief encounter near Silkho hill area in Tauru here on Tuesday, police said.

Salim and Sajid the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were admitted to medical college, Nalhar, said police.

Two illegal country-made pistols, one cartridge, five empty bullet shells, a knife, an axe and a motorcycle among other items were recovered from their possession, they added.

The police also recovered three cows from them. PTI COR SUN NB NB