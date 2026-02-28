Two CPI(M) activists sentenced to 5 years’ jail term for attempt to murder BJP worker in Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 28 (PTI) A court on Saturday sentenced two CPI(M) activists to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for attempt to murder a BJP worker at Thaneermukkom here 2018.

Alappuzha Additional District and Sessions Judge Suhaib M sentenced Akhil (32) and Vishnu (30), both natives of Thanneermukkom, in connection with the attack on Baburaj on August 25, 2018.

Though the court awarded a total sentence of 10 years and 15 days under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,500 each on the accused.

According to the prosecution, the accused, who were active CPI(M) workers, allegedly broke the rakhi tied on Baburaj’s hand near Kundavalavu Junction on the Thanneermukkom-Cherthala Road.

When Baburaj questioned their action, he was allegedly attacked with a granite stone on his head.

The accused were arrested the following day.

During the trial, 19 witnesses were examined, and 29 documents and eight material objects were marked as evidence. PTI TBA TBA KH