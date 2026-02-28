Two CPI(M) workers held for verbally abusing police in Thiruvananthapuram; KPOA condemns incident

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) Two CPI(M) workers were taken into custody, and a case was registered against nine persons for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening police officials here, officials said on Saturday.

Nagaroor police said CPI(M) leaders Vishnu and Ratheesh were taken into custody for allegedly blocking a police vehicle and threatening officials on Friday evening.

On February 25, CPI(M) workers allegedly damaged a flex board of the Congress party following a protest at Jawahar Junction in Nagaroor, they added.

Following a complaint filed by Congress, the police registered a case and later served notices at the accused's residences.

Police said that on Friday, while the team led by Sub Inspector Anzar N was returning after serving the notices, a group of people blocked the vehicle and verbally abused the officials.

The group allegedly threatened the officer before others intervened and removed them from the spot, police said.

Following the incident, the Kerala Police Officers’ Association (KPOA) condemned the act and wrote to the State Police Chief seeking strong action.

On Friday night, Nagaroor police registered a case, and a squad under the Attingal DySP took the two accused into custody.

The case was registered under section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), section 296(b) (causing public annoyance by doing an obscene act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 117(e) of the Kerala Police Act (threatening, obstructing or assaulting a police officer to prevent them from performing their duties).

In a statement, KPOA General Secretary C R Biju said protests and agitations are democratic rights of citizens and organisations.

However, he said that when complaints arise in connection with such protests, it is natural for the police to register cases and conduct investigations as part of their official duties.

The association alleged that the officers were subjected to verbal abuse, threats and unruly behaviour, which it termed “highly regrettable”.

It also called upon political organisations to distance themselves from individuals who adopt such “highly objectionable” positions.

Appealing for public support, the KPOA said that when police proceed with firm legal measures against those involved in unlawful activities, society should stand with them.