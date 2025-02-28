Two criminals appear in viral Instagram reel, one held

Nagpur, Feb 28 (PTI) A local history-sheeter was arrested on Friday for alleged criminal intimidation after he shared a video on Instagram with a gangster from Pune and added boastful captions such as "King of Nagpur", an official said.

Gajanan Marne, who has several cases registered against him in Pune, met local criminal Raja Ghaus in Nagpur a few days ago, said an official of Nagpur cyber police.

Ghaus shared a `reel' or short video of their meeting on Instagram with captions "king of Nagpur" and "king Gajanan of Pune". The video went viral.

Cyber police registered a case against both Ghaus and Marne under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 192 (wantonly provoking someone to commit a riot), 351 (criminal intimidation) along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Ghaus was detained for questioning and later arrested. Further probe was underway.

Marne was arrested earlier this week after members of his crime syndicate allegedly assaulted a man working in Union minister Murlidhar Mohol’s office in Pune. PTI COR KRK