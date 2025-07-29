Two criminals arrested after encounter in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Two notorious criminals were arrested following a police encounter in the Nauchandi police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, with one of them sustaining a bullet injury, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Abhishek Tiwari, Circle Officer of Civil Lines, said that on Monday night, when the police were checking suspicious vehicles near Nauchandi Ground, they saw two youths on a motorcycle without number plate. The police tried to stop them, but the suspects allegedly opened fire with an intent to kill.

The police retaliated in self-defence, in which one of the criminals Wasim -- a resident of Lakkhipura under the Lisari Gate police station -- was shot in the leg. His associate, Sartaj, a resident of Pudine Wala Khet, also under Lisari Gate jurisdiction, was apprehended on the spot, the officer said.

Tiwari said both Wasim and Sartaj have several serious criminal cases against them, including those of theft, burglary, and possession of illegal weapons.

A case has been registered against them at Nauchandi police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police recovered a looted mobile phone, an illegal country-made pistol, cartridges, and the motorcycle.

The matter is under further investigation.