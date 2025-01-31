Two criminals arrested after gunfight in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Two alleged criminals were arrested after a brief gunfight in the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, police said.

One of the arrested criminals got shot during the encounter and was admitted in hospital, a police official said.

He said a police team rushed to Miran Sahib after getting information about the movement of two criminals armed with a pistol.

The police came under fire when they tried to intercept the criminals, prompting retaliation, the official said, adding that one of the criminals was shot in the leg during the exchange of fire and subsequently both were nabbed.

He identified the injured criminal as Paramjit Singh alias “Jungi”, a resident of Draptey village of R S Pura who is named in over half-a-dozen cases registered against him in different police stations since 2011.

He was admitted in Government Medical College Hospital for treatment under custody, the official said.

The other arrested gangster was identified as Arjun Kumar alias “Billu”, a resident of Akhnoor who is presently living in Arnia area, the official said.

He said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on.