Two criminals arrested following encounter in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) Two members of a vehicle theft gang were arrested after an encounter with police here late on Sunday night, officials said.

One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire and was hospitalised, the police officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said a motorcycle was stolen from the residence of Head Constable Raghavendra Shahi in Itiyathok town on August 19 and a case was registered against two unidentified thieves in the matter.

Late on Sunday night, teams of Itiyathok police station and the Special Operation Group (SOG) had an encounter with the criminals on the Lalapurwa village-Harraiya Jhooman road, he said.

The criminals attacked the police personnel and tried to escape. One of them, identified as Manish Tiwari of Gonda, was injured in retaliatory firing by police and was hospitalised. His associate, Surendra Kumar Bharti, also from Gonda, was arrested on the spot, the SP said.

A pistol, live cartridges and Shahi's stolen motorcycle were recovered from the two, he said.

Tiwari faces a dozen cases in various districts, including Balrampur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Kanpur, Jaiswal said.