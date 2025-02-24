Two criminals arrested in Jammu; two pistols seized

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Two alleged criminals were arrested within hours after they fired outside a marriage hall here and two pistols were recovered from them, police said on Monday.

Rajat Raina alias “Rishu” and Raghunandan Kesar alias “Raghu”, both residents of Marh, were arrested from Ring Road near Miran Sahib area while they were travelling in a SUV, a police spokesman said.

They along with another accused Goura Jatt had fired some shots outside a marriage hall in Miran Sahib late Sunday night before fleeing the scene.

While no one was injured in the firing, police have registered a case and launched a hunt to arrest the accused, the spokesman said, adding efforts are on to arrest their absconding associate. Two pistols, three live rounds and one empty round were recovered from the arrested criminals and their vehicle was also seized, he said.