Two criminals arrested under PSA in Jammu, shifted to Poonch jail

Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) Two wanted criminals were arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on the outskirts of Jammu and shifted to a jail in Poonch district, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Paramjeet Kumar alias Jungi, a resident of R S Pura and Shubam Saini alias Mundi, of Arnia area.

According to the police, Paramjeet was booked under the PSA following formal detention orders issued by the District Magistrate of Jammu. He was subsequently moved to the district jail in Poonch.

Shubham Saini, a repeated offender involved in multiple criminal cases in recent months, was also been booked under the PSA and lodged in the same facility.

The police said the action was taken because the duo had repeated managed to secure bail from the courts. The detention under the PSA is meant to prevent them from continuing their criminal activities, they added.