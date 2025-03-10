Two criminals arrested with pistol, heroin in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Two suspected criminals were arrested and a country-made pistol and 8.13 grams of heroin seized from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, police said.

Pritam Singh alias Sethi and Narayan Sharma alias Shunna were arrested from a house in the Ramgarh area, a police spokesperson said.

The criminals were planning to commit some heinous offence when a police party, acting on a tip, raided the house of Anoop Singh alias Makhan and arrested them, he said.

Multiple criminal cases are registered against both in various districts of Jammu province, including Samba, the spokesperson said.

Seven pistol rounds, a sharp weapon and an SUV were also seized during the operation, he added.