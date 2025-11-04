Two criminals detained under PSA in J-K

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Two alleged criminals were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kishtwar districts of J&K, police said on Tuesday.

Tajinder Singh alias “Happy”, a resident of Simbal Camp of Jammu, was detained under PSA and lodged in Poonch district jail, a police spokesperson said.

“Singh is a hardcore criminal with a history of violent and heinous offences. Despite multiple arrests and legal actions, he has consistently shown a blatant disregard for the law and continued his involvement in criminal activities, posing a serious threat to public peace and security,” the official said, adding that his preventive detention was deemed necessary to protect public order and prevent further criminal acts.

Multiple FIRs are registered against the accused for indulging in criminal activities, the spokesperson said.

Saleem Javed of Kishtwar's Zewar village was also detained in connection with drug peddling, and he was lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

“Javed was identified as a key supplier of drugs to youth in Kishtwar town. His repeated involvement in drug peddling cases was revealed through sustained investigations, necessitating his detention under PSA to curb his activities and safeguard the future of the youth,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday arrested notorious drug peddler Murad Ali from Miran Sahib area of Jammu and recovered 29.60 grams of heroin from his possession.

A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the arrested accused, and an investigation was underway, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS TAS AMJ AMJ