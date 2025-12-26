Two criminals held for plotting jeweller’s murder in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Police have arrested two criminals for allegedly planning to murder a jeweller for not paying heed to their extortion demand of Rs one crore on the directions of a gangster in Palamu district, a senior officer said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said the arrests were made in a pre-emptive operation after the owner of the jewellery shop, Ranjit Kumar Soni, lodged a complaint on December 21 at Medininagar Town police station.

“The complainant reported that gangster Prince Khan had demanded an extortion amount of Rs one crore over the phone and WhatsApp, and threatened him with dire consequences if the demand was not met,” the SP told reporters.

Taking cognisance of the seriousness of the threat, a special police team was constituted, which arrested the two accused from near an under-construction Municipal Corporation building on Thursday, she said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to being in contact with Prince Khan over the phone.

“They disclosed that the gangster had transferred Rs 24,000 to the bank account of one of the accused, Md Nazim, to open fire in a market near the jewellery shop to create terror,” Ramesan said.

The accused also told the police that they obtained Prince Khan’s mobile number from a news broadcast by a Chatra-based YouTuber, she added.

According to police, Prince Khan had promised to pay 25 per cent of the extortion amount to Nazim, who had established contact with him. The duo were arrested while allegedly planning to open fire near the jewellery shop, the SP said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and other articles were recovered from their possession, the SP said.

The arrested persons were identified as Md Nazim (25) and Murtaza Ansari (28), both residents of Palamu district, and both have criminal antecedents, she added. PTI COR BS NN