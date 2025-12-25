Two criminals injured in encounter with police in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Two wanted criminals were injured in a brief encounter with police in outer north Delhi's Narela, an official said on Thursday.

The encounter took place late on Wednesday night. The injured accused were identified as Afzal alias Imran (34) and Chandan alias Kaku (31), both residents of Narela, police said.

Police received specific inputs that Chandan, wanted in an attempt to murder case, was roaming in the area on a motorcycle along with an associate and a firearm. Based on this, a police team launched a search operation and deployed a special picket near NIT, Narela, a senior officer said.

During picket checking, police noticed two persons riding a motorcycle and signalled them to stop. However, the suspects tried to flee. When the police personnel chased them, the two men fired three rounds at them. In retaliation and self-defence, the police team fired three rounds, two of which hit the legs of the accused persons, the officer said.

The two were first taken to RHC hospital and later referred to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital for further treatment, police said.

Police recovered two pistols, five empty cartridges, two mobile phones and the motorcycle used by the accused from the spot.

Police said Chandan is a listed bad character of Narela police station and is involved in multiple criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery and theft, and offences under the Arms Act.

Afzal is also a listed bad character and is involved in several cases, including assault on a public servant, robbery, Arms Act violations, eve-teasing-cum-POCSO Act cases and theft, they said.

Police said a fresh case is being registered against the accused under charges of attempt to murder, obstructing or assaulting a public servant in the discharge of official duty and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. PTI SSJ DIV DIV