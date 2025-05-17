Two criminals linked to Gogi-Jathedi gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Two criminals associated with the Gogi-Jathedi gang were arrested in Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.

During arrest, Akshat Khatri (22) and Bijender alias Ganja (22), were found in possession of a sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges, an official said.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of suspected gang members, a team was deployed to nab them on May 16. The team intercepted a motorcycle near Smriti Van in Narela," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.

Two live cartridges of .32 bore were recovered from Bijender and a sophisticated pistol from Khatri, he added.

During sustained interrogation, Khatri disclosed that he was influenced by his cousin, Amit alias Commander, an associate of gangster Akshay Palada, linked to the Kala Jathedi syndicate.

The duo allegedly planned to expand the gang's local influence and recruit new members from the area, the officer added.

Bijender has five previous criminal involvements, including cases of robbery, dacoity, and attempt to murder in the outernorth Delhi and Rohini area. However, Akshat has no criminal history.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them at Narela police station, the police said, adding that further probe is underway to identify the source of the weapon and verify the ownership of the vehicle used in the incident. PTI SSJ NB NB