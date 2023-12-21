Two criminals nabbed after encounter in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Two criminals were nabbed after a brief encounter in Daun village of Punjab's Mohali district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said that the accused were identified as Brij Pal and Pradeep alias Shetty.

The two criminals, who are in their 30s, hail from Naraingarh in Haryana's Ambala district, he added.

"In Mohali district's Daun village, an encounter took place. Both the accused were wanted by the Mohali Police," the SSP told reporters near the incident site.

Advertisment

There were inputs regarding threat calls to a local businessman and the alleged involvement of the two criminals in the same, police said. The encounter took place in an area surrounded by fields.

"We received information that they were roaming on a motorcycle, which did not bear a registration number. Our police parties conducted a search in the area and when the duo were signalled to stop, they tried to escape," the SSP said.

"Their motorcycle hit a car of a police inspector and they fell down and started to open fire on the police. During exchange of fire, Brij Pal and Pradeep sustained bullet injuries in their legs. Both were admitted to Mohali's Civil hospital where they are out of danger," he added.

Advertisment

The SSP said that two weapons were seized from the arrested criminals, who are connected with the gang led by Prince Chauhan Rana.

Rana, who is based abroad, makes extortion calls, he added.

The two accused, who were roaming in the area, had plans to target some property dealer, said police.

Brij Pal is facing two cases of attempt to murder, the SSP said, adding further investigations are on. PTI SUN AS AS