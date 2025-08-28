Two criminals with links to Bishnoi gang arrested after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Two wanted criminals linked to foreign-based gangsters Rohit Godara and Harry Boxer were arrested after an encounter with Delhi Police's Special Cell here, officials said on Thursday.
They said the arrests were made late on Wednesday night from the New Ashok Nagar area in west Delhi.
The identities of the arrested criminals, who were wanted in a case, were not known immediately.
According to police, Rohit Godara and Harry Boxer are linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Acting on a tip-off that the two wanted criminals were planning to commit a crime in the city, police laid a trap and nabbed them. One of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire with police, the officials said.
Further details are awaited. PTI BM SHS DIV DIV