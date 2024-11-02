Two critical after suffocation due to fire in Mumbai highrise

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Two persons are in a critical condition as they suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out on the second floor of a 31-storey building at Goregaon in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The incident took place in Kalpataru Radiance building located at Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon (West), a fire brigade official said.

"The blaze erupted around 2.15 pm on the second floor of the residential building. It was confined to electric wiring, other electric installations and household articles," he said, adding that it was tagged as a level-1 (minor) fire.

Two persons, Manoj Chauhan (35) and Shahabuddin (50), suffered from suffocation and their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the fire brigade official added. PTI ZA NP