Two critically-ill patients, medical team airlifted from Stingri Helipad: IAF

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Two critically-ill patients and a medical team were airlifted by an Indian Air Force helicopter from a helipad in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, the IAF said.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force (IAF) also shared photographs of the aircraft and aid being provided.

"IAF swiftly responded to an urgent request from the Himachal Pradesh government for a Casevac sortie from Stingri Helipad earlier this morning. Two critically ill patients and a medical team were airlifted by a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to Bhuntar airfield, saving lives. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam," the IAF said in its post.

Stingri Helipad is located in Lahaul while Bhuntar airfield is in Kullu district of the hill state. PTI KND SZM