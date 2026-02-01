Two customers stabbed to death at Ghaziabad eatery, owner arrested

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) A hotel owner was arrested on Sunday in connection with the stabbing to death of two customers and the grievous injury of another following a dispute over a delay in serving food at an eatery in Khoda area, an officer said.

The accused, Dharmendra, 45, the owner of the eatery, was arrested from the Sunday market embankment while attempting to flee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said.

Four other employees of the eatery -- Nagesh, Vishesh, Suraj and Rajan -- named in the FIR are absconding, and police teams have been formed to nab them, he added.

The FIR was lodged by the brother of one of the deceased, Shreepal, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred late on Friday night when Shreepal, 23, Satyam, 26, and Anurag, 24, visited the eatery and placed a food order.

"An argument broke out due to a delay in serving food, during which one of the customers allegedly slapped a staff member. The trio then stepped out towards a rear lane of the hotel," the DCP said.

He said Dharmendra and his staff followed them in a fit of rage and attacked the three with sticks and kitchen knives, killing Shreepal and Satyam on the spot and critically injuring Anurag.

Police rushed the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared Shreepal and Satyam dead.

Anurag was initially admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and later referred to Delhi's GTB Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, Patil said.

During interrogation, Dharmendra confessed to his role in the crime, police said.

"All the accused involved in the killing will be arrested soon," the DCP added. PTI COR CDN SHS