Two cyber criminals arrested in Assam by Mumbai police

Nagaon (Assam), Nov 8 (PTI) A team from the Mumbai Crime branch along with the Assam police on Wednesday conducted raids in multiple locations and arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in cyber crimes in Assam's Nagaon district, a police official said. The team from Mumbai arrived here on Tuesday to apprehend a gang of cyber criminals who had allegedly looted crores of rupees from various individuals in the metropolis recently, Superintendent of Police Navaneet Mahanta told reporters here.

Advertisment

The police arrested two persons from different villages near Juria town and are conducting further operations to nab the other members of the gang.

Police recovered several documents and mobile phones from their possession.

Mahanta said that the Mumbai crime branch had sought the help of Nagaon police to carry out the drive and he directed the local police to co-operate and help them in nabbing the suspected cyber criminals.

Five people allegedly involved in cyber crimes to dupe people of their money through fraudulent online transactions were arrested in the neighbouring Morigaon district last week. PTI DG NN