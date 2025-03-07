Two cyber fraudsters arrested for siphoning money from dormant bank accounts

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Two members of a gang allegedly involved in siphoning money from dormant bank accounts using forged cheques have been arrested, an official said on Friday.

The accused have identified as Kapil Kumar (26) and Lokendra (36).

A case was registered following a complaint by Sanjeev Kumar, who reported an unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 24.35 lakh from his bank account. The cheques used for the transactions were still in his possession, indicating a sophisticated fraud operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

A team analysed the money trail and found that Rs 14.5 lakh was transferred to Kapil Kumar's account, while Rs 9.09 lakh went to two accounts linked to Lokendra. Both suspects had been evading police despite being served legal notices. They were traced and arrested on February 26 after a detailed analysis of call records, police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they were recruited by a man named Dharmender Chouhan, who offered them a hefty commission for allowing fraudulent transactions through their bank accounts. Another suspect Ehtesam was also involved in the operation. Efforts are going on to track down both absconding suspects, he said.

Police recovered multiple incriminating items, including two mobile phones, three SIM cards, three ATM cards, five cheque books, and one passbook from the arrested accused.