Two cyber fraudsters held after Faridabad man duped of over Rs 1 crore

Faridabad, May 3 (PTI) Faridabad Cyber Police have arrested two alleged fraudsters who duped a man of more than Rs 1 crore on the pretext of using it for stock market trading, an officer said on Saturday.

The arrested persons, identified as Satyam and Raj Kapur, both residents of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, were produced in a city court which sent them to four-day police custody.

The officer said the arrest was made based on a complaint registered by a Faridabad resident.

The complainant alleged that he met a woman on a dating app, where they started having regular conversations. They later switched to WhatsApp. During their conversations, she insisted that he could make a good profit through trading. The woman forwarded a link to an app and made him log in. Following this, Rs 1,10,85,600 was transferred from his account. Later, when the complainant insisted that he wanted to withdraw the money, he was asked to pay Rs 24 lakh. The complainant realised that he has been defrauded and approached the police.

A case was registered at Cyber Police Station, Central and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Satyam and Raj Kapur from Kanpur, police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Raj Kapur used to provide bank accounts to which the fraud money was to be transferred. He took Satyam's account and shared it with fraudsters. Around Rs 10 lakh of fraud money was received in this account. We are questioning the accused further," said a Faridabad police spokesperson.