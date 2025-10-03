Two cyber-fraudsters held in Rajasthan for manipulating online exams

Jaipur, Oct 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested two wanted cyber-fraudsters in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, officials said on Friday.

Both men carried cash rewards of Rs 25,000 each, they added.

IGP (ATS) Vikas Kumar said the arrests were part of Operation Abs Victor and Operation Jolly, launched to crack down on organised exam-fraud networks operating across states.

"This operation reflects our commitment to dismantling syndicates that exploit technology and cheat aspirants through fake computer labs and remote exam manipulation. Sustained technical and human intelligence helped us apprehend the accused," he said.

Police said the duo ran computer centres under forged names in multiple cities and used remote-access applications, concealed cameras and falsified screens to manipulate online examinations or facilitate cheating. Depending on the exam, the racket charged candidates between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, they added.

The ATS said investigators traced the suspects through a mix of technical monitoring and scrutiny of over 100 CCTV footages near exam centres; the trail finally led to a flat rented under a false identity.

The accused were taken into custody for questioning, and further investigation is underway to expose the full network.