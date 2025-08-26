Two Dasna jail inmates die following breathing issues

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Two inmates lodged in Dasna District Jail died following acute breathing problems at a hospital in Ghaziabad, officials said Tuesday.

They were sent to the district hospital after their health deteriorated but they succumbed after two hours on Monday afternoon, jail officials said.

Sitaram Sharma, superintendent of Dasna jail, said that the health of both the inmates were "fluctuating". They suffered from an acute breathing issues, following which, they were sent to a district hospital where they died, he said.

Sharma told PTI that their post-mortem examinations were conducted under the supervision of a panel of doctors on Tuesday. Videography was also carried out as per the rules, he said.

Wazid (27), a Shankar Vihar Colony, Delhi, was sent to the jail on November 20, 2024 while Dharmendra (60) was jailed this year on July 20. Dharmendra had asthma issues, police said.