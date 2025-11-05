Two-day conclave on dairy, livestock concludes in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 5 (PTI) A two-day conclave aimed at strengthening the dairy, livestock and cooperative sectors in Assam concluded on Wednesday.

The meet, which brought together experts, policymakers, academics and practitioners to share insights and innovative strategies, was organised at the initiative of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, an official statement said.

The second day of the conclave witnessed a series of thematic sessions and a lead lecture that focused on advancing dairy technology, improving livestock management and promoting sustainable poultry development.

Participants highlighted the need to modernise dairy infrastructure and strengthen the start-up ecosystem to create new opportunities for rural youth and women entrepreneurs.

Discussions also emphasised the critical role of financing models from NABARD and MSME in enabling sustainable dairy-based entrepreneurship.

A lead lecture on the ‘Status of Livestock Sector in Assam’ was delivered by Jayanta Kumar Goswami, director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Assam, who provided an overview of the sector’s current landscape, its challenges and emerging opportunities.

He highlighted that livestock and allied activities play a vital role in enhancing rural livelihoods, ensuring nutritional security and empowering women, particularly among smallholder and marginal farmers.

Speakers stressed on the importance of bio-security measures and hygienic meat processing systems to promote viable and safe piggery ventures in the state.

The potential of the piggery sector as a major contributor to rural income and nutrition security was strongly advocated.

Experts emphasised the need to adopt scientific breeding and sustainable fodder systems to increase the productivity of goat and sheep farming in rural areas.

The session on poultry development addressed issues related to backyard and commercial poultry farming, feed efficiency, hatchery management and bio-security.

It also highlighted the need to strengthen local poultry breeds, improve market linkages and expand cold chain infrastructure to ensure profitability and sustainability in the sector. PTI SSG SSG MNB