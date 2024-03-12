Two-day conference for sports psychologists to be held in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) The Indian Sports Psychologists' Association (INSPA) will organise a two-day conference here to bring together sports psychologists from around the country.

The conference, named 'Mind the Gap', will be held at the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) on March 15 and 16, and can be attended online, the INSPA informed in a release.

"Mind the Gap will spark conversations among diverse sports psychologists ranging from established practitioners to aspiring professionals," the INSPA said.

INSPA president Keerthana Swaminathan hoped this initiative would foster collaboration between like-minded professionals.

"The theme for our inaugural conference is 'Landscapes in Sports Psychology', and reflects the evolving nature of the discipline. We will explore these diverse landscapes, fostering dialogue and collaboration," Swaminathan said. PTI DDV ARU