Two-day conference on tech-based sustainable solutions begins at Gurugram University

Gurugram, Feb 5 (PTI) A two-day international conference on technology based sustainable solutions to global problems was held in Gurugram University on Thursday.

The conference, with the theme "Advancing Sustainable Solutions Through Technologies" was inaugurated jointly by Gurugram University and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

On the occasion, Gurugram University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjay Kaushik said that the rapid advancements in computer science, artificial intelligence, and various other technologies have brought revolutionary changes in areas such as healthcare, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, smart cities, and digital governance.

According to an official statement, the chief guest, Prof. Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of J C Bose University of Science and Technology, Faridabad, said that international conferences like this motivate researchers to seek practical and innovation-based solutions to global problems.

IEEE is a technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, according to the website.

During the conference, various other dignitaries shared their views on the need for sustainable technological solutions, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation-driven research. PTI COR SHS SHS