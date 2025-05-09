Two-day Delhi Assembly session from May 13

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The second part of the Delhi Assembly's budget session will commence on May 13, officials said on Friday.

During the session, the government is likely to table and pass the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, for regulating private school fees, officials said.

The Delhi Cabinet on April 29 approved the draft Bill, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta saying a special assembly session would be convened to pass it.

The Bill recommends steep penalties as well as cancellation of registration of schools found involved in unauthorised fee hikes or harassment of students on that pretext.

"The second part of the second session (budget session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 2 pm in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi," said an official.

The first part of the budget session had commenced on March 24 during which Gupta presented her maiden budget.

Gupta presented the budget for 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore, marking a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year. PTI SLB SLB SZM SZM