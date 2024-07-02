Two-day holiday declared in schools in rain-affected Manipur

Imphal, Jul 2 (PTI) The Manipur government has declared a two-day holiday in all schools in the state from July 3, in view of the rising water levels in rivers and flooding of several areas due to incessant rain since Monday, officials said.

A notification issued by the Directorate of Education on Tuesday read, "In view of the rising river level and subsequent flooding of many areas and inconveniences caused to many households and installations across the state due to incessant rain and in anticipation of flood like condition for some more days to come...all schools of the state, govt, private, aided and central schools will remain closed on July 3 and July 4.

Meanwhile, Imphal, Nambul and Iril rivers continued to flow at dangerous levels, causing panic among nearby residents.

Several areas in the Imphal East district were also flooded on Tuesday evening after the Imphal River, the largest river in Manipur valley, overflowed, causing flood at New Checkon, Mahabali Road, Palace Compound, parts of Khurai and Yumnam Khunou area in Imphal East district.

Locals and officials worked to strengthen river banks and retaining walls at Singjamei, Bamon Leikai, and Yaiskul in the Imphal West district after cracks developed along the river banks.