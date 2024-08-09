Two-day ICG conference ends in Mumbai; operational preparedness reviewed

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) A two-day conference of top Indian Coast Guard officials of West region concluded here on Friday during which operational preparedness with focus to meet emerging challenges of the force's ever increasing mandate was reviewed.

The conference was a brainstorming session to find solutions to administrative and logistic challenges including indigenisation, capacity and capability augmentation programme, evolving HR imperatives and technology advancement in the field of maritime security and search and rescue.

"The two day (August 8-9) conference, presided over by Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, PTM, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West), was attended by the District Commanders of four states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala and Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Minicoy, Commanding Officers, Office-in-charges, Superintendents, Chief Engineer (CG) and respective MES Officers in the region," the Coast Guard said.

"The conference reviewed the operational preparedness with the focus to meet emerging challenges of an ever increasing mandate of Indian Coast Guard in alignment with steadfast principles encapsulated in Coast Guard motto - Vayam Raksham (We protect))," it said.

There was strong emphasis to make ICG service a multi-missioned and highly responsive maritime force through collaborative and multilateral approach in fortifying a robust coastal security framework, it added.