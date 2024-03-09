Two-day 'Mahila Sansad' kicks-off in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Mar 9 (PTI) In an effort to empower women and foster leadership qualities among them, a two-day ‘Mahila Sansad- Zero hour 2.0’ commenced here on Saturday.

Organised by social organisation ‘Nature’ in collaboration with the ‘Mission Blue Foundation,’ the event was exclusively for women and was divided into ruling and opposition camps.

Dr. Kavita Parmar, district council member and patron of Nature, mentioned that the Mahila Sansad (Women's Parliament) mirrored the structure of a state assembly, with a chief minister, opposition party leader, and representation from various ministries, similar to what is observed in state assemblies.

The event was aimed to empower women by nurturing leadership qualities, encouraging them to engage in active politics, and educating them about selecting the right political representatives.

Parmar expressed confidence that through this initiative, Nature was fostering leadership qualities among women, which would enable them to excel in any field, not limited to politics alone.

The Mahila Sansad was designed to resemble the Jharkhand Assembly, with a membership strength of 81 members.

Parmar mentioned that they received hundreds of applications for the event but selected 81 women representing various sectors, including politicians, students, and businesswomen from across the state, to participate in the two-day event.

She emphasised that development without the participation of women was not feasible and highlighted that the absence of adequate representation of women members in the assembly or parliament could hinder its proceedings.

The event, held at the Tulsi Bhawan auditorium, received an impressive response from various sectors. PTI BS MNB