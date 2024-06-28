Two-day meet of 10 autonomous councils of Assam begins

Guwahati, Jun 28 (PTI) A two-day conference of Assam's autonomous councils, which are not covered under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, began here on Friday, an official statement said.

Leaders of Rabha-Hasong, Mising, Tiwa, Deuri, Thengal-Kachari, Sonowal-Kachari, Bodo-Kachari, Moran and Mottock communities and the Kamatapur area are participating in the meet.

Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, speaking at the inaugural session, said the meeting was organised with the view to empower the councils and ensure their smooth functioning.

Also, discussions on framing rules for working of these councils within the legal framework will be held, he said.

A conference of the three autonomous councils that are under the Sixth Schedule will also be held soon, Daimary added.

Addressing the meeting, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said the government was committed to work for the welfare of the scheduled tribes, who are 17.5 per cent of the state's population.

Besides reservation in education to government jobs, several measures have been taken for the benefit of these communities, he said.

Hazarika stressed education as a key factor for promoting the future generations of these tribes and urged the leadership of the autonomous councils to act in a corruption-free manner.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, in his speech, said the councils were formed to protect and preserve the language and culture of these communities, and also for the educational and economic upliftment of the people.

Cabinet ministers Nandita Garlosa and UG Brahma were also present at the inaugural session, the statement said.